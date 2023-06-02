Cubs SP Justin Steele's MRI on Forearm Shows a “Very Minor Issue” by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

670thescore.com’s Bruce Levine reports that an MRI on starting pitcher Justin Steele’s left forearm shows a “very minor issue.”

Source – Justin Steele likely to miss his next start.MRI showed ?very minor issue? with a tight forearm that forced him to leave his start Wednesday after three innings. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 2, 2023

Steele left Wednesday’s start after three innings due to left forearm tightness. He’ll likely miss his next start, but the issue doesn’t sound severe.

At 6-2 over 12 starts, Steele is having a breakthrough season, striking out 58 through 68 innings, carrying a 2.65 ERA and 1.06 WHIP.

The Cubs are last in the National League Central at 24-31, 4.5 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago has won two of their previous three games but has dropped five of the last seven. The Cubs begin a four-game weekend set with the San Diego Padres tonight. Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Cubs, while Michael Wacha has the ball for the Padres.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Odds

The FanDuel Sportsbook has the Chicago Cubs at +142 against the San Diego Padres, with the total set at 8.5.