Damian Lillard To Heat? NBA Star Among Three Offseason Bets To Consider Lillard is plus-money to be traded to South Beach by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago

With the NBA draft now behind us, let’s examine three bets to make on the NBA offseason.

We start with one of the most coveted players possibly on the trade market: Damian Lillard.

(All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Damian Lillard next team: Miami Heat (+110)

During the NBA draft, when the Trail Blazers selected stud guard Scoot Henderson, it felt like the writing was on the wall that Lillard’s time with Portland had come to an end. Not only does Henderson possess a similar skill set to Dame, but the Trail Blazers also have other capable up-and-coming guards in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. Lillard has repeatedly shut down trade rumors for years and remained loyal to a franchise that hasn’t even sniffed a championship during his 11-year career. Recently, Dame has been more open to the idea of possibly moving on and has indicated he prefers Miami or Brooklyn as a landing spot. Ultimately, joining the Heat gives him a better chance to win a championship as his career winds down. I believe Pat Riley and the Heat brain trust will put together a package for the star and Dame will take his talents to South Beach.

Anthony Black Rookie Of The Year (+3000)

Black was a great fit for Orlando at No. 6 overall during the NBA draft. Black has great size at 6-foot-6 and can play either guard position immediately. He’s also highly competitive and a great defender. Although he isn’t a refined shooter, his passing combined with his basketball IQ, size and athleticism reminds me of a more dependable Ben Simmons. Black is an excellent fit in Orlando with that impressive young nucleus of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs. Not only will all those young players shine, but I’m anticipating the Magic to improve from their 34-win campaign last season. That team success will garner even more attention on Black’s impact.

Cade Cunningham Most Improved Player (+1300)

Last season was tough sledding for Pistons young star Cade Cunningham. While expectations were sky-high for Cunningham and new rookie addition Jaden Ivey, Cunningham suffered a stress fracture in his left shin, which wiped out the rest of his season after playing in 12 games. Cunningham averaged 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game before getting injured. In his rookie season, Cunningham impressed as he made the NBA All-Rookie Team. I believe that with Cunningham being healthy this year, he will pull the Pistons out of the basement and earn himself the Most Improved Player Award.