Dodgers Recall Adam Kolarek Ahead of Clash vs. Phillies by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It’s been a long road, but Adam Kolarek is finally back in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.

On Sunday, the Dodgers announced a trio of moves, recalling Kolarek, optioning Andre Jackson, and transferring Trayce Thompson to the 60-day injured list.

Kolarek was part of the 2020 World Series-winning roster, helping LA claim its first title in over 30 years. Following that campaign, Kolarek was traded to the Oakland Athletics. He struggled for two seasons in the Bay Area, compiling a 5.74 ERA in 27 appearances.

Following the 2022 season, Kolarek elected free agency, signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers.

The 34-year-old started the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City but is needed for Sunday’s bullpen day against the Philadelphia Phillies. Across 20.2 innings pitched in the minors, the southpaw has a 2.18 ERA and 5.2 K/9 rate.

