Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill 'Night and Day Ahead' of 2022 Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is “night and day ahead” of where he was at this point last offseason, despite the 29-year-old speedster being a limited participant in OTAs due to a minor injury.

“Tyreek is probably the least I’m worried about being physically able to perform his tasks, and I will say he’s been executing his assignments in walkthrough,” said McDaniel. “He is putting his best foot forward, is night and day ahead of where he was last year with regard to the offense, and has his mind set on improving and being even better from last year, which is the only place we want.”

Acquired in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs last March, Hill set career highs in both catches (119) and yards (1,710) his first season in Miami. With another year in McDaniel’s offense, and hopefully a full season from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Hill could exceed those numbers in 2023, a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.