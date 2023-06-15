Don't Cry For Messi, Argentina. He Deserves to Retire in Peace by SportsGrid 7 minutes ago

SportsGrid’s Scott Ferrall thinks Argentina soccer fans need to cut Lionel Messi some slack. After bringing the rapid soccer nation a World Cup, he doesn’t deserve the flack for deciding on retirement.

In the realm of international football, the legendary Lionel Messi continues to make headlines. The Argentine superstar, who recently clinched the World Cup title for his nation, has been faced with an outpouring of pleas from fans and pundits alike to reconsider his retirement plans.

Having spent his entire career burdened with the weight of expectation and blame for Argentina’s lack of international success since the Maradona era, Messi has faced his fair share of criticism. Yet, his recent victory lifted a massive weight off his shoulders. Despite achieving this long-awaited feat, the talisman now faces mounting pressure to play in the 2026 World Cup. However, Messi, seemingly unfazed by the demands, is set on his decision to retire.

Interestingly, despite his announced intentions, Messi did take part in a recent friendly match against Australia.

Even at this stage of his career, Messi’s performance was nothing short of brilliant, with highlight reel-worthy moments that captivated fans and critics alike. This has led to speculation that Messi could potentially feature in another World Cup if he desired.

However, the prospect of a high-pressure repeat performance might be daunting for the football legend. Yet, his sublime performance against Australia, and the mere three-year gap until the next World Cup, have fans optimistically pleading for his continued involvement.

While Argentine fans may be disappointed with Messi’s decision, they can hardly be angry. Messi’s contributions to Argentina’s football have been immense, and his retirement decision should be respected. After all, despite all the speculation and hope, Messi has made his position clear – he’s done. And for now, we have to take his word for it.