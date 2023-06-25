From Jett Howard to Jalen Hood-Schifino, The Big 10 Showed Out at NBA Draft by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NBA Draft always has its fair share of surprises and promising prospects. This year was no different, with a strong showing from Big 10 players who made their mark. Jett Howard was the first Big 10 player to hear his name, going 11th overall to the Orlando Magic, a pick that took many by surprise. Howard’s draft position was even ahead of his Michigan teammate, Kobe Bufkin, whose draft position prop was 12.5.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Bufkin, however, didn’t have to wait long. He was picked 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks, just outside the lottery. A steady presence on the court, Bufkin has proven himself time and time again and will no doubt do the same in Atlanta.

Another Big 10 standout, Jalen Hood-Schifino, was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year out of Indiana. His talent was rewarded with the 17th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he’ll join the ranks of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With Hood-Schifino’s addition, the Lakers’ lineup is even more formidable, and this point guard will undoubtedly contribute significantly to their success.

Another top prospect, Kris Murray, was tantalizingly close to joining his brother in Sacramento. Instead, he was picked 23rd overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. This is a milestone for Iowa, marking the first time in over a half-century that they’ve had first-round selections in consecutive years: Keegan last year and Chris this year.

One player to keep an eye on is Brice Sensabaugh from Ohio State. Despite a stellar rookie year and being one of the bright spots for the struggling Buckeyes, he was picked 28th overall by the Utah Jazz. Sensabaugh’s draft position prop was in the low twenties, so his slide to 28th overall was a surprise. Despite some concerns about his knee, Utah may have snagged one of the best scorers and shooters in the class.

Let’s close with more on Jalen Hood-Schifino’s situation with the Lakers. With D’Angelo Russell’s future uncertain and the Chris Paul deal not going through, LA needed to address their point guard situation. Hood-Schifino, a strong defender with a powerful offensive game, could be the answer. His draft position over/under suggested he would be a lottery pick. Falling to 17th, however, might make him one of the better value picks in the first round. His potential, combined with the Lakers’ needs, may make this one of the more savvy moves of the night.