Giants Resting LaMonte Wade Jr. in Series Finale vs. Cubs by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

It’s a long season, and teams need to find time to rest their starters. The San Francisco Giants decided Sunday would be that day for LaMonte Wade Jr.

The utilityman was left out of the Giants’ starting lineup in Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Wade Jr. is having a banner year. The former ninth-round pick has set a new benchmark in OPS and is on pace for his most productive campaign as a big leaguer. Through 62 games, Wade Jr. has recorded 32 runs, eight homers, and 20 RBI.

So far this season, most of Wade Jr’s time has been spent at first base and in the leadoff position. Wilmer Flores occupies his defensive position, while Thairo Estrada is batting first.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Giants out in front as -154 favorites, with the total set at 8.5. That leaves an edge in backing the hosts in this NL showdown, per the SportsGrid MLB projections.