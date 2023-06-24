Graham Ashcraft is Expected to Start Saturday for the Cincinnati Reds by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

Graham Ashcraft is expected to start Saturday for the Cincinnati Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Graham Ashcraft is set to return from the IL and start on Saturday.



"He's doing good. It'll be great to have him back on the mound tomorrow," manager David Bell said. — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) June 23, 2023

Ashcraft had been on the injured list due to a calf injury suffered when a batted ball hit him on June 9. He only missed the minimum amount of time as the injury wasn’t serious. While it’s great to have Ashcraft back, it should be noted that he wasn’t pitching well before the injury. In his last five starts, he had an ERA of 12.46 (30 earned runs in 21.2 innings pitched) and 2.17 WHIP. It doesn’t get any better if you go back to his last seven starts, as now we are up to 41 earned runs in 29 innings pitched.

On Saturday, the Reds will play the second game of their three-game series versus the Atlanta Braves. While we know the Reds will start Ashcraft, the Braves will go with Jared Shuster. The Reds are -134 (+1.5) on the run line and +110 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 12.5 (-105) and under (-115).

