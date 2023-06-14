Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Astros @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 58°

Let’s delve into the MLB contest between the Houston Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting on the mound for the Astros is Framber Valdez, who’s coming into this game as a road favorite with a -115 moneyline. The total is set at eight.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The Blue Jays have been showcasing some impressive pitching recently. However, today’s superior arm likely comes from the Astros in the form of Valdez. His xFIP of 2.73 is considered elite, and a strikeout percentage of 30% complements this nicely.

Valdez’s splits over the past 30 days are even more impressive. When discussing pitcher statistics, Weighted On-Base Average and ISO are key. A wOBA of .325 or less is generally seen as excellent, and Valdez boasts .277 against left-handed batters and an even more impressive .225 against right-handers. His ISO numbers are equally striking: .083 against lefties and .111 against righties.

Check if a Valdez K prop is on SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

On the other side, we have Jose Berrios for the Blue Jays. His xFIP number contrasts starkly with Valdez at 5.23, but his splits are strong against both left and right-hand batters. Considering the total is set at eight, making the under a strong consideration, especially with Valdez’s solid pitching.

Berrios is undoubtedly worth mentioning for his impressive turnaround. After giving up 12 earned runs in his first two starts, he’s shown remarkable consistency in his last six outings. He’s only allowed more than two earned runs once during this stretch, demonstrating the form that led the Blue Jays to acquire him a few years back.