Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Astros @ Blue Jays – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 70°

The upcoming MLB match features the Houston Astros coming into Toronto to face the Blue Jays. Both teams are performing well, with the Jays coming off a successful sweep at Citi Field and the Astros bouncing back after only one loss against the Angels in their four-game series.

In this game, the Blue Jays’ pitcher Alek Manoah (-113) is favored on the moneyline at home, despite a poor performance recently. The game’s total is projected at 10, which is significantly influenced by Manoah’s stats. Over the past 30 days, his xFIP is nearly eight, with his strikeout rate being virtually non-existent. Alarmingly, Manoah is walking almost 20% of the batters he faces, causing regular traffic on the bases and creating self-inflicted challenges.

Analyzing Manoah’s splits further, he’s faced 62 batters in the past 30 days, with a .416 wOBA and an ISO of .292 against left-handed batters. Against right-handed batters, he’s given up a .409 wOBA and an ISO of .242. These stats indicate that Manoah might be an automatic fade every time he’s on the mound.

Opposing Manoah is Brandon Bielak Astros pitcher has an xFIP of 4.50, which is slightly higher than average. He’s not a high-strikeout pitcher, and right-handed batters are his weakness, with a .409 wOBA and an ISO of .302. This situation could potentially benefit the Blue Jays, who boast strong right-handed bats.

With both pitchers likely to serve up runs, we might see a high-scoring game. A total of 10 is usually associated with games at Coors Field, but given the pitching struggles on both sides, it seems possible in this case.