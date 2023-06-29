Houston Texans NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 6.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After a tough season, the Houston Texans hope a new quarterback will help them surpass their 6.5 projected win total.

A new era is upon us with the Houston Texans in 2023. After selecting C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson inside the top three of the NFL draft, the team has new foundational pieces to build around on both sides of the football. After trading Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans have been searching for a new franchise quarterback, and they now have that in the former Ohio State Buckeye. It’s hardly a guarantee that he immediately jumps into the league and puts the offense on his back, but the tools are certainly there for him to make an impact if he’s indeed their QB1 when they take the field in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

One thing that the Texans have going for them entering the year is that they have the seventh-easiest schedule on paper. For a team that finished 3-13-1 last season, the Texans need all the help they can get in 2023. It will be interesting to see how new head coach DeMeco Ryans fairs with the Texans, but he’s coming from one of the top organizations in the league under Kyle Shannahan with the San Francisco 49ers. There’s a lot to like about the prospects of him as a head coach, but he’ll need to get this roster to overachieve if they want to go over their 6.5-win total.

With the Texans nabbing two potential stars on offense and defense, the pieces are there for them to start turning things around. It’s hard to envision the turnaround transpiring quickly enough to add four wins to their total from one year ago. Being in the weak AFC South should keep them in divisional games, but we’re not confident enough in this young roster to turn the page just yet. There’s value in backing the Texans to record under 6.5 wins, priced at an appealing -134.

Verdict: Under 6.5 wins (-134)

