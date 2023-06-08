How Much of LIV Narrative is Fault of Outspoken PGA Players? by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

In the wake of the news that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are becoming one, the heated debate among players, fans, and analysts is reaching boiling point. It’s clear that this surprising turn of events has revealed fractures in the golfing community and further deepened some pre-existing divides.

The treatment of players who were rumored to be considering the move to LIV Golf has been nothing short of shocking. Phil Mickelson, who was once one of the most adored players, second only to Tiger Woods, found himself ostracized overnight. The once ardent fans turned their backs, leaving Mickelson in a situation where his popularity plummeted dramatically. The same happened to Sergio Garcia, another high-profile player caught up in this situation.

These players, along with others in similar positions, were publicly shamed to such an extent that their participation in the Ryder Cup was called into question. The backlash they received was disproportionate to their ‘crime’ of considering a career move that could secure their financial future. It showcased the ugly side of a sport that prides itself on integrity and sportsmanship.

In the face of such criticism, these golfers were compared to criminals, subjected to a vitriolic wave of anger rooted more in perceived betrayal than anything else. Critics argue that this is indicative of the entrenched “country club mentality,” where privilege often blinds those at the top to the realities and pressures faced by those beneath them.

Just three weeks ago, Rory McIlroy commented on the lack of substantial prize money in the majors, sparking debate about player compensation in the sport. Now, with the potential merger on the horizon, players stand to make even more money, which some argue should silence complaints about financial aspects of the game.

However, the discontent among players is about more than just money. It’s about respect, loyalty, and a sense of belonging within the sport they’ve dedicated their lives to. The potential merger, therefore, poses both opportunities and challenges for the golfing world – and it’s clear that navigating this terrain will require delicate diplomacy and a willingness to challenge long-held norms.

