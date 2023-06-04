How will FBS Shifts & Changes at UAB and Jacksonville State Play Out? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

This college football season contains compelling narratives and extraordinary individuals who leave their mark on the sport. As we prepare for the upcoming season, it’s worth looking at some of the most exciting names and stories that promise to create a buzz on and off the field.Trent Dilfer: From NFL QB to High School Coach to UAB

Trent Dilfer is undoubtedly one name that immediately draws attention. With an impressive playing career behind him and extensive experience coaching high school football, particularly developing quarterbacks, Dilfer is a fascinating figure to watch. The question is whether his knowledge and skills will translate into a successful coaching career for the Blazers. Dilfer’s leap from high school coaching to FBS will create headlines.

The incredible transformation of UConn under Jim Mora Jr. is another story that cannot be overlooked. Bringing the team to a bowl game last season was a testament to his ability to uplift a struggling program. Mora’s performance has stirred speculation about UConn’s potential inclusion in Big 12 realignment talks, a storyline worth following closely.

Lastly, Rich Rodriguez, a familiar name with a storied history from West Virginia to Michigan to Arizona, now finds himself at Jacksonville State. Known for his offensive coaching prowess, Rodriguez’s impact on the Gamecocks’ offense will be a central talking point this season. The question is, will his tried-and-tested offensive strategies continue to produce results?

A broader narrative worth noting is the constant shifts in the FBS. Currently, 133 schools are poised for potential growth, with discussions suggesting we could see up to 140 schools shortly. This ongoing realignment impacts the game’s dynamics and creates an excellent landscape for college football narratives.

As the season approaches, these narratives and players will undoubtedly keep fans on the edge of their seats. The unique stories of Trent Dilfer, Jim Mora, and Rich Rodriguez and the ever-changing landscape of the FBS ensure that this season will be as unpredictable and thrilling as ever.

