Is the Heisman Winner Coming Out of the Pac-12? by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

Let’s dive into the college football Heisman Trophy conversation with our sights on the Pac-12. The conference boasts what most believe to be the frontrunner for the coveted trophy. One might have to time travel back to the days of Tim Tebow to see a contender as heavily favored as our guy, USC’s Caleb Williams, currently sitting at 5 to 1 odds (BetMGM).

The Heisman race often doesn’t heat up until October, with unexpected contenders suddenly appearing and ultimately seizing the award. Yet, it’s hard to ignore Williams’s commanding presence in the race, given his standout performance last year.

Now, let’s not overlook other notable names from the conference. Michael Penix Jr. from Washington is looking sharp with 14 to 1 odds. I’m also keeping my eye on Utah’s Cameron Rising, although at +5000, backing him feels like a shot in the dark.

The Pac-12 is looking particularly robust this year with the best collection of quarterbacks in the FBS. This conference is brimming with talent.

From Penix leading the nation in total offense to Oregon’s Bo Nix (+1200) being one of the only three Power 5 quarterbacks with over 40 touchdowns, the Pac-12 is nothing short of impressive. Throw in the likes of Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and the highly-touted freshman Dante Moore from UCLA, and we’ve got quite a thrilling season ahead.

If we’re talking bets, my money’s on Williams. However, don’t count out Penix as a sleeper pick. If he can stay healthy and Washington manages a surprise run to the playoffs, Penix could be the dark horse we’ve been looking for. After all, he does have two 1,000-yard receivers returning, so don’t be surprised if he becomes the talk of the town.