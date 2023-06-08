Jack Swarbrick Stepping Down as Notre Dame Athletic Director by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to ESPN.com, Jack Swarbrick will step down as Notre Dame athletic director in 2024.

Swarbrick has held the post since 2008.

NBC Sports Group chairman and Notre Dame alumnus Pete Bevacqua has been tabbed as Swarbrick’s replacement. Bevacqua will serve as a special assistant and mentor under Swarbrick before assuming the full-time AD role in the first quarter of next year.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Jack Swarbrick as he led Notre Dame to unprecedented success over the past 15 years while providing such an influential voice in college athletics, and I’m excited that we have such a talented and experienced leader in Pete Bevacqua to spend some time learning under Jack before assuming new leadership in one of America’s most storied athletics programs, said university president John I. Jenkins.

“At this time of great chaos and disruption in college athletics, it will be invaluable to have Pete join Jack and me in charting a future for Notre Dame athletics.”

Notre Dame captured eight national championships during Swarbrick’s tenure.