Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5

After coming out on top in the AFC South last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain the odds-on favorite to repeat in the division.

Jacksonville broke out last season and finished the regular season with five straight victories and a 9-8 record. That mark would have only led them to win the division in the NFC South, demonstrating the quality of competition isn’t exactly there. Still, the Jaguars progressed significantly in 2022-23, specifically their young quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Clemson product looked exactly like the first overall pick they selected him to be, and that’s promising moving forward.

The Jaguars also selected Travon Walker first overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and he improved throughout his rookie campaign and looked like a player opposing offenses will struggle to keep away from their quarterback in future years. Jacksonville did things right and built through the draft before adding pieces in free agency that meshed with the brand of football that head coach Doug Pederson desired to play.

Looking inside the AFC South, Jacksonville is tasked with besting the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts. None of those three teams have a projected win total higher than 7.5. In addition, Jacksonville’s strength of schedule has them just outside the tenth-easiest schedule. That can benefit them, especially with a young core looking to grow together under a veteran coach that’s won before.

Is it within the realm of possibility that the Jags come back to earth this season and regress? It certainly could play out like that. What Jacksonville has going for them is that the AFC South doesn’t have any other real contending teams, which bolsters their stock. We expect Jacksonville to continue making strides as a legitimate player in the AFC.

They might not be at the level of the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Kansas City Chiefs yet, but they’re certainly well on their way behind Trevor Lawrence. As a result, we’re comfortable taking the over and the juice attached to the Jaguars 10 victories.

Verdict: Over 9.5 wins (-150)

