Joe Mazzulla Will Return as Celtics Head Coach

Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens confirmed that Joe Mazzulla will return as the team’s head coach next season.

“He’s a terrific leader,” said Stevens on Thursday. “He’ll only get better at anything that he can learn from this year because he’s constantly trying to learn. And he’s accountable. Those leadership qualities are hard to find. I know they’re easy to talk about, but when you can show all those through the expectations and the microscope that he was under, that’s hard to do.”

Mazzulla led Boston to a 57-25 regular season record and the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed. The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Miami Heat in seven games.

The 34-year-old was named Boston’s interim head coach last September in the wake of Ime Udoka’s year-long suspension for a violation of team rules. Mazzulla had the interim tag removed on February 16 and subsequently inked a contract extension.

