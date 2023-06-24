Jose Urquidy was Moved to the 60-day Injury List on Friday by the Houston Astros by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Jose Urquidy was moved to the 60-day injury list on Friday by the Houston Astros, the Astros’ official website reports.

We have made the following moves:



Acquired RHP Spenser Watkins from Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations. He has been optioned to Triple A.



Selected OF Bligh Madris to the Major League roster.



Transferred OF Michael Brantley and RHP José Urquidy to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/e8c1b8bsQk — Houston Astros (@astros) June 23, 2023

There is nothing new to report here regarding the status of Urquidy’s shoulder. He’s been on the IL with shoulder inflammation since early May and isn’t expected to return until after the All-Star break. This move opens up a roster spot for the team, something they used Friday when they traded for Spenser Watkins of the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros also transferred Michael Brantley to the 60-day IL to open another roster spot. Brantley has yet to play this season.

The Astros will be in Los Angeles on Saturday to take on the Dodgers. The Astros will have Ronel Blanco on the hill, and he will be up against Bobby Miller of the Dodgers. The Astros are -128 (+1.5) on the run line and +152 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5 (-122) and under (+100).

