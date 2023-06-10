Julio Urias Will Not Start Sunday for the Dodgers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that Julio Urias will not start Sunday for the Los Angeles Dodgers due to his hamstring issue.

Julio Urías won?t start Sunday as planned, Dave Roberts said. Didn?t feel 100 percent after his bullpen yesterday. They?ll taxi someone and effectively run a bullpen game on Sunday ? Gavin Stone isn?t an option this turn through, Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 9, 2023

Urias was initially slated to return from the injured list on Sunday and start against the Philadelphia Phillies, but his hamstring is still bothering him. Urias will throw off flat ground and then work his way back to mound work before returning. This would put his return to the starting rotation approximately 10-14 days out, barring further setbacks.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also announced that Dustin May, on the IL with a forearm strain, won’t begin a throwing program for at least another 3-4 weeks.

On Saturday, the Dodgers will have Bobby Miller on the bump, while the Phillies will go with Aaron Nola. The Dodgers are +142 (-1.5) on the run line and -112 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-106), and under (-114).

