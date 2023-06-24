LA Angels Acquire Eduardo Escobar from New York Mets by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels have acquired Eduardo Escobar from the New York Mets on Friday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Escobar and a good chunk of cash go to the Angels in this deal, while a pair of minor league pitchers, Landon Marceaux and Coleman Crow, come back east to the Mets. Escobar no longer had a starting job with the Mets, and this move will allow them to promote one of their top youngsters to the big club in the hope that they will spark the underperforming club.

As for the Angels, this move was likely made after the team found out earlier this week that Gio Urshela would be lost for the season due to injury. Escobar could be their starting third baseman almost immediately.

