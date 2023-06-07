Lionel Messi to Join Inter Miami of MLS by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Lionel Messi will continue his legendary soccer career in the United States.

According to CBS Sports, Messi will take his talents to South Florida and sign with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The 35-year-old joins Inter Miami after spending the past two seasons with Ligue 1’s Paris Saint-Germain. Messi made 58 appearances for PSG, netting 22 goals and adding 30 assists before departing at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The native of Argentina turned down billions of dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, which would have seen him follow in the footsteps of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo and reigning World Player of the Year Karim Benzema. Tuesday saw Benzema sign with Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, while Ronaldo inked a deal with Al-Nassr in January.

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina last winter, also considered a return to Barcelona, where he played 17 illustrious seasons, winning 35 titles and seven Ballon d’Or Awards.