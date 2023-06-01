Lionel Messi to Leave PSG After Season by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Thursday that superstar Lionel Messi would depart from the club at the end of the season.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 following a legendary 17-year run with Barcelona.

PSG’s final Ligue 1 match of the season is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, against Clermont Foot.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” said Galtier. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes. This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

A seven-time Ballon d’Or award winner, Messi has netted 21 goals and added 20 assists in all competitions for PSG this season.

