Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Angels @ Royals – First Pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 88°
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Angels
|-1.5
|-104
|O 10
|-105
|-165
|Open
|-106
|10
|-105
|-167
|Current
|Royals
|+1.5
|-116
|U 10
|-114
|+141
|Open
|-115
|10
|-114
|+143
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Angels
Starting Pitcher: Griffin Canning: 5-2, 4.56 ERA, 8.44 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Taylor Ward
|.243, 8 HR, 26 RBI
|2.
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|.301, 22 HR, 54 RBI
|3.
|CF
|Mike Trout
|.248, 14 HR, 37 RBI
|4.
|3B
|Anthony Rendon
|.248, 1 HR, 21 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Hunter Renfroe
|.243, 12 HR, 33 RBI
|6.
|2B
|Brandon Drury
|.261, 10 HR, 33 RBI
|7.
|C
|Matt Thaiss
|.278, 3 HR, 19 RBI
|8.
|1B
|Jared Walsh
|.111, 0 HR, 4 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Andrew Velazquez
|.143, 0 HR, 0 RBI
Royals
Starting Pitcher: Mike Mayers: 1-2, 5.06 ERA, 6.75 K/9
|1.
|1B
|Nick Pratto
|.279, 4 HR, 18 RBI
|2.
|C
|Salvador Perez
|.274, 14 HR, 37 RBI
|3.
|RF
|MJ Melendez
|.217, 5 HR, 27 RBI
|4.
|SS
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|.245, 11 HR, 31 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Maikel Garcia
|.256, 1 HR, 13 RBI
|6.
|2B
|Nicky Lopez
|.207, 0 HR, 7 RBI
|7.
|DH
|Michael Massey
|.217, 4 HR, 20 RBI
|8.
|CF
|Drew Waters
|.170, 1 HR, 3 RBI
|9.
|LF
|Dairon Blanco
|.286, 0 HR, 1 RBI
Betting Insights:
Angels
- The over hit in 2 of the Los Angeles Angels’ last 5 games on the road in 2023
Royals
- The over hit in 2 of the Kansas City Royals’ last 5 games at home in 2023