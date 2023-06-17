Los Angeles Angels vs. Kansas City Royals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

MLB – Angels @ Royals – First Pitch: 4:10 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 88°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Angels -1.5  -104  O 10  -105  -165  Open
-106  10  -105  -167  Current
 Royals +1.5   -116  U 10  -114  +141  Open
 -115  10   -114  +143  Current

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Projected Lineups:

Angels

Starting Pitcher: Griffin Canning: 5-2, 4.56 ERA, 8.44 K/9

1. LF  Taylor Ward   .243, 8 HR, 26 RBI
2. DH  Shohei Ohtani   .301, 22 HR, 54 RBI
3. CF  Mike Trout   .248, 14 HR, 37 RBI
4. 3B  Anthony Rendon   .248, 1 HR, 21 RBI
5. RF  Hunter Renfroe   .243, 12 HR, 33 RBI
6. 2B  Brandon Drury   .261, 10 HR, 33 RBI
7. C  Matt Thaiss   .278, 3 HR, 19 RBI
8. 1B  Jared Walsh   .111, 0 HR, 4 RBI
9. SS  Andrew Velazquez   .143, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Royals

Starting Pitcher: Mike Mayers: 1-2, 5.06 ERA, 6.75 K/9

1. 1B  Nick Pratto   .279, 4 HR, 18 RBI
2. C  Salvador Perez   .274, 14 HR, 37 RBI
3. RF  MJ Melendez   .217, 5 HR, 27 RBI
4. SS  Bobby Witt Jr.   .245, 11 HR, 31 RBI
5. 3B  Maikel Garcia   .256, 1 HR, 13 RBI
6. 2B  Nicky Lopez   .207, 0 HR, 7 RBI
7. DH  Michael Massey   .217, 4 HR, 20 RBI
8. CF  Drew Waters   .170, 1 HR, 3 RBI
9. LF  Dairon Blanco   .286, 0 HR, 1 RBI
Betting Insights:

Angels

  • The over hit in 2 of the Los Angeles Angels’ last 5 games on the road in 2023

Royals

  • The over hit in 2 of the Kansas City Royals’ last 5 games at home in 2023
