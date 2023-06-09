Maple Leafs Hire Shane Doan as Special Advisor by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former NHL player Shane Doan as Special Advisor to General Manager Brad Treliving.

We?ve hired Shane Doan to serve as Special Advisor to the General Manager — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 9, 2023

Doan most recently served as Assistant GM for Canada’s Men’s National Hockey Team, capturing gold at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. He had also spent the past two years as Chief Hockey Development Officer for the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he spent his entire 21-year playing career.

“I am honored to join the Toronto Maple Leafs in this role,” said Doan. “The Maple Leafs have such a deep history and a passionate fan base, and I’m excited to contribute in any way I can in the organization’s pursuit of their ultimate goal. I’m also thrilled to once again work alongside Brad Treliving and continue a working relationship that began during Brad’s time with the Coyotes.”

Drafted seventh overall in 1995, the 46-year-old recorded 402 goals, 570 assists, and 972 points in 1,540 career games.

This season saw Toronto advance to the second round of the playoffs, where the Leafs fell to the Florida Panthers in five games.