Mariners Leave J.P Crawford Out of Lineup Sunday vs. Rangers

This weekend hasn’t gone to plan for the Seattle Mariners. The M’s dropped the opening two games against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers, falling 8.5 games off the pace in the division. Nevertheless, they can salvage the weekend by avoiding the sweep in the series finale.

They’ll have to do so without their regular shortstop, as J.P. Crawford suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s blowout loss. Consequently, he was left out of the lineup on Sunday.

Lineup. Will ask about JP. pic.twitter.com/r2W2zTEoJL — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) June 4, 2023

Crawford has been a primary contributor for the Mariners this season. The former Gold Glove winner ranks third on the team with 30 runs scored, setting the high mark with a .347 on-base percentage.

Expect the M’s to take a cautious approach with their starting shortstop, prioritizing longevity over a quick return.

Jose Caballero is starting in place of Crawford at short, batting eighth against the Rangers.

Recency bias could be shifting bettors away from Seattle. Money is pouring in on the hosts after the Mariners were humbled 16-6 on Saturday. FanDuel Sportsbook has the visitors priced as +136 underdogs.