Mariners' Marco Gonzales Wont Make Scheduled Start Saturday by SportsGrid 13 minutes ago

Marco Gonzales will not make his scheduled start Saturday for the Seattle Mariners, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Marco Gonzales is having tests on his left forearm back in Seattle. Bryan Woo will start tomorrow. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) June 2, 2023

Gonzales reported some discomfort in his forearm after his latest start Sunday and will undergo testing to determine the extent of the injury. Bryan Woo has been called up from Triple-A and will start Saturday in place of Gonzales. Unless those tests on Gonzales come back 100% clean, he will likely be placed on the injured list. However, how long he could remain out of the rotation is unknown.

On Saturday, the Mariners will play their second game of a three games series versus the division-leading Texas Rangers. This is probably not where they hoped Woo would make his Major League debut. The Rangers will have Andrew Heaney on the bump. The Mariners are -154 (+1.5) on the run line and +126 on the moneyline, with an over/under of nine, over (-115), and under (-105).