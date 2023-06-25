Miami Dolphins NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There are a lot of really talented pieces on the Miami Dolphins roster, and they’re coming off winning nine games in the 2022-23 NFL season and a postseason spot.

There’s much to be bullish about regarding the Miami Dolphins entering the 2023-24 campaign. Defense is an area that should take another step, and that will go a long way in helping the Dolphins record a double-digit win season. The pieces on offense are there for them to be a top-scoring team. Tua Tagovailoa proved a lot when he was healthy last season, but there will be question marks again about his ability to stay on the field. The Dolphins boast arguably the top wide receiver duo in the league in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for over 3,000 receiving yards in 2022-23, and we expect similar production in 2023-24. We can tell you this much; we wouldn’t want to be opposing defensive coordinators trying to formulate a game plan against these crafty speedsters.

At the end of the day, it’s going to depend on us whether or not Tagovailoa can stay healthy for an entire season. That feels somewhat unlikely after what we saw transpire in 2022-23. The talent that Tagovailoa brings to the field is highly evident, and it will take some time for us before we take the injury-prone label off him. Concussions and head injuries are no joke, which is something the Dolphins and Tagovailoa have taken very seriously this offseason in their preparation.

It’s hard to project injuries, and we won’t do that, meaning we like the Dolphins to record ten or more victories. This roster is far too talented, and even if their star quarterback misses a few games, we like for the team to be able to pick up wins in his absence. The Dolphins may have the third-hardest strength of schedule on paper, but we don’t have to leave the value on the table that is them recording over 9.5 wins at -110.

Verdict: Over 9.5 Wins (-110)

