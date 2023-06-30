Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 95°

It’s the Miami Marlins squaring off against the Atlanta Braves in a match that currently sees both teams as the finest in the National League East. For the Braves, we’re anticipating Mike Soroka on the mound. On the Marlins’ side, we expect Bryan Hoeing to get the ball. Both these teams are on a roll with impressive five-game winning streaks, setting the stage for a thrilling face-off.

The weather conditions in Atlanta are also noteworthy, with a hot 95 degrees at first pitch and a seven-mile-an-hour wind blowing out to left field. This might significantly influence the game’s outcome.

When it comes to the Braves’ performance against right-handed pitching, it’s simply music to your ears. Over the last 30 days, the team’s weighted on-base percentages have been remarkably high across the board, making it a nightmare for any pitcher. These include values ranging from .359 to .472 across Atlanta’s nine starters.

The ninth batter in the lineup, Michael Harris, boasts an ISO of .257 and a weighted on-base percentage of .442. It’s truly impressive to witness what this team is capable of achieving. So, Hoeing, who has decent statistics over the last 30 days, he will need to prepare for a formidable lineup.

On the other hand, Soroka has had his struggles since returning, which could potentially lead to high scoring in this game.

We can anticipate high excitement based on the entire roster. In their 19 at-bats against Hoeing, the Braves have managed seven hits, four of which were extra bases, resulting in a .368 batting average and six RBIs. This, though a limited sample size, reflects what we can expect from the Atlanta Braves, who seem practically unstoppable this season. This, coupled with the frequent scoring at the park this year, makes this game one to watch out for.