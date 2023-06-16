Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
MLB – Marlins @ Nationals – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 71°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Marlins
|-1.5
|-108
|O 8.5
|-112
|-186
|Open
|-102
|8.5
|-109
|-163
|Current
|Nationals
|+1.5
|-113
|U 8.5
|-108
|+158
|Open
|-119
|8.5
|-111
|+141
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Marlins
Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara: 2-5, 4.75 ERA, 7.67 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Luis Arraez
|.378, 1 HR, 30 RBI
|2.
|DH
|Jorge Soler
|.258, 20 HR, 40 RBI
|3.
|LF
|Bryan De La Cruz
|.280, 8 HR, 35 RBI
|4.
|RF
|JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez
|.270, 6 HR, 18 RBI
|5.
|1B
|Yuli Gurriel
|.267, 3 HR, 14 RBI
|6.
|3B
|Jean Segura
|.190, 1 HR, 11 RBI
|7.
|SS
|Joey Wendle
|.239, 1 HR, 6 RBI
|8.
|C
|Jacob Stallings
|.167, 0 HR, 8 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Jonathan Davis
|.269, 1 HR, 7 RBI
Nationals
Starting Pitcher: Trevor Williams: 3-4, 4.11 ERA, 7.13 K/9
|1.
|RF
|Lane Thomas
|.286, 9 HR, 31 RBI
|2.
|2B
|Luis GarcÃa
|.274, 5 HR, 29 RBI
|3.
|3B
|Jeimer Candelario
|.245, 8 HR, 30 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Joey Meneses
|.297, 2 HR, 32 RBI
|5.
|1B
|Dominic Smith
|.270, 2 HR, 17 RBI
|6.
|LF
|Corey Dickerson
|.286, 2 HR, 11 RBI
|7.
|C
|Keibert Ruiz
|.239, 8 HR, 27 RBI
|8.
|SS
|CJ Abrams
|.217, 6 HR, 30 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Alex Call
|.209, 3 HR, 20 RBI
Betting Insights:
Marlins
- The over hit in 3 of the Miami Marlins’ last 5 games on the road in 2023
Nationals
- The over hit in 3 of the Washington Nationals’ last 5 games at home in 2023