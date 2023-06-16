Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

5 hours ago

MLB – Marlins @ Nationals – First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 71°
 
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Marlins -1.5  -108  O 8.5  -112  -186  Open
-102  8.5  -109  -163  Current
 Nationals +1.5   -113  U 8.5  -108  +158  Open
 -119  8.5   -111  +141  Current

Projected Lineups:

Marlins

Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara: 2-5, 4.75 ERA, 7.67 K/9

1. 2B  Luis Arraez   .378, 1 HR, 30 RBI
2. DH  Jorge Soler   .258, 20 HR, 40 RBI
3. LF  Bryan De La Cruz   .280, 8 HR, 35 RBI
4. RF  JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez   .270, 6 HR, 18 RBI
5. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .267, 3 HR, 14 RBI
6. 3B  Jean Segura   .190, 1 HR, 11 RBI
7. SS  Joey Wendle   .239, 1 HR, 6 RBI
8. C  Jacob Stallings   .167, 0 HR, 8 RBI
9. CF  Jonathan Davis   .269, 1 HR, 7 RBI

Nationals

Starting Pitcher: Trevor Williams: 3-4, 4.11 ERA, 7.13 K/9

1. RF  Lane Thomas   .286, 9 HR, 31 RBI
2. 2B  Luis GarcÃ­a   .274, 5 HR, 29 RBI
3. 3B  Jeimer Candelario   .245, 8 HR, 30 RBI
4. DH  Joey Meneses   .297, 2 HR, 32 RBI
5. 1B  Dominic Smith   .270, 2 HR, 17 RBI
6. LF  Corey Dickerson   .286, 2 HR, 11 RBI
7. C  Keibert Ruiz   .239, 8 HR, 27 RBI
8. SS  CJ Abrams   .217, 6 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Alex Call   .209, 3 HR, 20 RBI
Betting Insights:

Marlins

  • The over hit in 3 of the Miami Marlins’ last 5 games on the road in 2023

Nationals

  • The over hit in 3 of the Washington Nationals’ last 5 games at home in 2023
