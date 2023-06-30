MLB Astros @ Rangers Preview, Bets Bets and Player Props by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The highlight of this weekend’s MLB action is undoubtedly the American League West showdown featuring the talent-laden Texas Rangers and the defending champion Houston Astros.

The Rangers sit atop the division, and based on the current betting lines from the FanDuel Sportsbook, they’re favored at -170 to win the West. The Astros aren’t far behind at +170, making this a two-horse race.

Location : Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas

: Globe Life Field | Arlington, Texas Time: 8:05 p.m. ET | TV: MLB.com Free Game of the Day

This series could have significant implications for the division pricing and the momentum of both teams moving forward. They sit as the second and third favorites to win the American League. Texas might be leading, but Houston is a tenacious outfit; despite their injury woes and championship drama, they have a knack for making a playoff push, year in and year out.

Rangers starter Jon Gray was expected to be on the bump on Thursday, but instead, he will take the ball tonight against the Astros. Was Texas saving Gray for a head-on clash with Houston, maybe? It certainly has given the Rangers the odds, coming in as big favorites against the defending champs.

Moneyline : Astros +146 | Rangers -174

: Astros +146 | Rangers -174 Run Line : Astros +1.5 (-1370) | Rangers -1.5 (+108)

: Astros +1.5 (-1370) | Rangers -1.5 (+108) Total: OVER 9 (-106) | UNDER 9 (-114)

The Astros are known for their reliable bullpen and solid fourth and fifth starters. Today, they’re sending Ronel Blanco, a right-handed pitcher, to the mound. Blanco’s record so far this season is a mixed bag; he’s got a .201 ISO and a .358 weighted on-base percentage.

Looking at the past 30 days, he’s faced 95 batters with a slightly high .250 ISO, though his weighted OBP dropped to .347. Blanco is more vulnerable against left-hand hitters, with a .281 ISO and .368 weighted OBP.

The Rangers, meanwhile, bring a solid mix of left-handed and right-handed batters. If you haven’t been watching them, you might be surprised. This lineup puts up runs, leading the Majors with 483 on the season.

Texas is poised to do damage against Blanco, a less-than-stellar pitcher. Tonight, the Rangers are in a position to add to their division lead. If you’re feeling frisky, we like the value of laying 1.5 runs at +108.

Corey Seager OVER 0.5 RBIs (+125)

Leody Taveras OVER 0.5 RBIs (+180) | 0.5 HRs (+700)

JosÃ© Abreu OVER 0.5 RBIs (+170)

