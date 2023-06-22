MLB Buy or Sell: Cincinnati Reds Win NL Central by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds are the hottest team in MLB and are staking their claim on the NL Central, which wasn’t something we thought we’d be saying when the year kicked off. When you looked at the division heading into the 2023 campaign, the expectation was that the St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers would duke it out in a two-horse race. As the end of June looms, the Cardinals sit a disappointing nine games back, while the Brewers haven’t been able to find a ton of consistency over the last month and are 1.5 games behind the Reds. Cincinnati has won eleven straight games entering action on June 22 and now sits on top of the NL Central at 40-35.

The question that’s being asked about the Reds is why we didn’t see this coming. There’s a ton of young talent on this roster that’s proven capable of being at the big league level. It was certainly hard to predict that they’d all catch lightning in a bottle and find this level of success, but that’s exactly what’s transpired. Sure, there are still 85 games to go for the Reds in the regular season, and a lot can change over that span, but it’s hard not to be impressed with what we’ve seen this team accomplish.

Elly De La Cruz is considered one of the top prospects in the game, and he’s burst onto the scene and made an immediate impact. Players such as Jake Fraley, Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, and Matt McClain have all found ways to be difference-makers offensively for the Reds. Cincinnati’s rotation still leaves much to be desired, but you’re finally seeing youngster Hunter Greene succeed at the big-league level. At the same time, 24-year-old left-hander Andrew Abbott has made four starts and sits at 3-0 with a 1.14 ERA. The pitching will have to prove more stable, but they’ve earned the right to be in the conversation for the division.

There was a long time when the Reds were hanging around in the division, yet the oddsmakers weren’t ready to buy into the hype. That’s changed with them out in front, where they now boast the second-shortest odds to win the NL Central at +300. The Reds only trail the Brewers, who own the shortest odds at +125.

When you look at the Brewers and Reds, Milwaukee has a sizable edge with experience and their rotation. In saying that, Cincinnati has outscored the Brewers by 64 runs, highlighting how much of a struggle it’s been for Milwaukee’s offense. Even though it’s been challenging to score, we’re still slightly more confident in the Brew Crew’s ability to win the division. As a result, we’re expecting the Reds to eventually come back down to earth, meaning selling their odds to win the NL Central at +300 makes sense.