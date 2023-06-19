MLB Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Preview, Best Bets and Props by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

Tonight, our eyes are on an intriguing MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks, two teams hoping to win their respective divisions. While the Brewers’ ambition is expected, the Diamondbacks’ aspiration has undoubtedly surprised everyone.

Location : American Family Field | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

Taking the mound for Arizona is Merrill Kelly, who, along with Zac Gallen, forms a formidable one-two punch at the top of their rotation. Despite Kelly being seen as a journeyman pitcher, he’s finally hitting his stride this season with the Diamondbacks.

Impressively, his stats against right-handed batters over the last 30 days stand at a .053 ISO power number and a weighted on-base average of .235. Even against left-handed batters, he’s holding his own with a .263 weighted on-base average.

Moneyline : Diamondbacks -102 | Brewers -116

Run Line : Diamondbacks -1.5 (+168) | Brewers -1.5 (-205)

Total: OVER 7.5 (-118) | UNDER 7.5 (-104)

The Brewers appear to be an unlikely candidate for a team total bet. Though they occasionally burst out for a handful of runs, their lineup doesn’t inspire consistent confidence.

Morevoer, Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes is no pushover. He’s been exceptional over the past 30 days. Considering the form of both pitchers, it’s tempting to lean towards the UNDER 7.5.

Corbin Carroll OVER 0.5 RBIs (+160) | OVER 0.5 Runs (+115)

Pavin Smith OVER 0.5 RBIs (+200)

Ketel Marte OVER 0.5 Runs (+115)

