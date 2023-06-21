MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – June 21 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. In fact, the last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams way back in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .398

Games Remaining: 88

Last Appearance: Following his third five-hit game of the season, Arraez went 1-4 in Tuesday’s loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. His lone hit came in the bottom of the fourth when he went the other way with a Yusei Kikuchi pitch on the outside half of the plate. Teams continue to try and pitch the Marlins phenom high and outside.

Arraez went down the left-field line for his 85th single of the season. His 103 hits lead all of baseball, two more than Wednesday’s opponent Bo Bichette.

The 26-year-old saw a steady diet of fastballs and sliders last night, with the majority of pitches hitting on the outside half of the plate. The fastballs should continue this afternoon with Toronto’s strikeout pitcher on the mound.

Next Game: Arraez will go toe-to-toe with Toronto’s ace Kevin Gausman on Wednesday afternoon as the Marlins and Blue Jays finish up their three-game set. The 26-year-old has had tremendous success against Gausman, going 5-6 (.833) across six career plate appearances with four singles and a double.

