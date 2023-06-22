MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – June 22 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .398

Games Remaining: 87

Last Appearance: Arraez notched his 31st multi-hit game of the season, going 2-5 in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. After flying out in his first at-bat, the Venezuelan native recorded consecutive singles in the third and fifth inning.

However, it wasn’t all positive as Arraez grounded into a crucial double play in the seventh with the tying runner on base. The All-Star then represented the tying run in the ninth before grounding into a force out to end the ball game.

Pirates vs. Marlins Preview and Best Bets

Next Game: Arraez and company open up a four-game set at home Thursday against the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates, who come in losers of nine straight.

Notable Arraez Props for Thursday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-420)

Over 0.5 RBI (+190)

Over 0.5 Runs (-115)

Charts Courtesy Baseball Savant