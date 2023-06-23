MLB History Tracker: Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – June 23 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. In fact, the last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams way back in 1941.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .397

Games Remaining: 86

Last Appearance: Arraez went 1-3 in Thursday’s 6-4 comeback victory over the Pirates. The 26-year-old’s lone hit came on a single to left in the sixth, again showcasing his ability to use the entire field.

Arraez also drew a walk and scored a run in the eighth, part of the Marlins’ five-run frame. He also was just a few feet away from a rare home run as the Miami hit machine narrowly missed out on his third-round tripper of the year.

The 26-year-old continued his dominance on pitches on the inside of the plate, as he has done all season.

Next Game: Miami continues its four-game set against Pittsburgh on Friday, with the Bucs sending rookie Luis Ortiz to the mound. Ortiz has allowed 45 hits across 37.5 innings this season, which likely has Arraez licking his chops.

Notable Props for Friday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-400)

Over 0.5 RBI (+165)

Over 0.5 Runs (-125)

Charts Courtesy Baseball Savant