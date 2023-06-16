MLB National League Playoff Picture if Season Ended Today by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The National League has some talented teams looking to make noise in the postseason. Who holds playoff spots in the NL?

Here’s what the National League playoff picture would look like if the postseason started today.

No. 1 – Atlanta Braves (43-26) First-Round Bye No. 2 – Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28) First-Round Bye No. 3 – Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) No. 5- Miami Marlins (38-31) No. 4- Los Angeles Dodgers (39-30) No. 6- San Francisco Giants (36-32)

The National League has been off to an interesting start in 2023. The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets were expected to be World Series contenders, but only the Braves have performed to that standard. The phrase “it’s early” only applies for so long, and the league’s better teams will start establishing themselves in this race while the pretenders naturally fall back.

There’s been some movement over the last week in the National League playoff picture. Although the top two teams remain intact, with the Braves sitting first and the Diamondbacks second, other areas of the bracket have shifted. The Braves are red-hot, winning three straight amid an 8-2 stretch. The D-Backs aren’t as hot, losing three straight but still boasting a strong 6-4 record over their last ten.

Even though the Pittsburgh Pirates have lost three straight, they find themselves on top of the NL Central. Pittsburgh has won six of its last ten games, but nobody appears ready to take the division. The Pirates lead the Milwaukee Brewers by a half-game, while the Cincinnati Reds are lurking 1.5 games back.

The Los Angeles Dodgers own the third-best record in the National League at 39-30 but haven’t been playing well, dropping six of their last ten games. Still, LA remains just two games behind the division-leading D-Backs. The Miami Marlins occupy the second wild card position, and the San Francisco Giants enter into a playoff spot. The Giants have been playing some high-level ball in June, winning four straight and seven of their last ten.

