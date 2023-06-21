MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Braves Bet Down as Favorites by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Atlanta Braves +175 (Last week: +200)

The Atlanta Braves are one of three red-hot teams in the National League. The NL leaders have won seven in a row and eight of their last ten games, leading to getting bet down again from +200 to +175.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers +200 (Last week: +200)

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to occupy a wild card spot but remain three games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for the NL West lead. Even with the Dodgers winning just four of their last ten games, they’ve maintained their +200 odds to win the Pennant.

3. San Diego Padres +1000 (Last week: +1000)

Despite sitting five games back of a wild card spot and 8.5 games back in the NL West, the San Diego Padres have continued to boast +1000 odds to win the National League. The Padres sit three games below .500, and the oddsmakers are highlighting their talent level.

4. (Tie) Arizona Diamondbacks +1500 (Last week: +1400)

Three teams are separated by just 3.5 games in the NL West, but the Arizona Diamondbacks remain the cream of the crop. The D-Backs haven’t had a ton of consistency lately, though, as they’ve won just five of their last ten games. Arizona’s odds drop from +1400 to +1500.

4. (Tie) Philadelphia Phillies +1500 (Last week: +1400)

There’s been much more to like about the Philadelphia Phillies in June than in prior months. The reigning National League champs have won seven of their last ten games and are now just two games back of a wild card spot. Still, the Phillies have seen their odds drop slightly from +1400 to +1500.

6. San Francisco Giants +1600 (Last week: +2400)

If it weren’t for the Cincinnati Reds, the San Francisco Giants would be the hottest team in baseball. The Giants have won nine straight games and sit at 41-32, leading to their odds skyrocketing from +2400 to +1600 to win the National League.

7. Milwaukee Brewers +2000 (Last week: +1500)

The Milwaukee Brewers have fallen out of the top spot in the NL Central and are now 38-35 on the campaign. After winning just four of their last ten games, the Brew Crew have seen their odds drop off from +1500 to +2000.

8. New York Mets +2200 (Last week: +1300)

It would be a massive understatement to say it’s been a struggle for the New York Mets. The Mets are five games below .500 and six out of a playoff spot, which has resulted in their odds dropping considerably over the last week from +1300 to +2200.

9. (Tie) Miami Marlins +3500 (Last week: +4000)

The Miami Marlins continue to sit comfortably in a wild card spot in the National League and boast a strong 42-33 record after running off six wins over their last ten games. With that, they’ve seen their NL odds rise from +4000 to +3500.

9. (Tie) St. Louis Cardinals +3500 (Last week: +2700)

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals have won four straight games, they still manage to sit eight games back of the NL Central lead and thus have seen their odds to win the National League drop from +2700 to +3500.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team Odds Atlanta Braves 175 Los Angeles Dodgers 200 San Diego Padres 1000 Arizona Diamondbacks 1500 Philadelphia Phillies 1500 San Francisco Giants 1600 Milwaukee Brewers 2000 New York Mets 2200 Miami Marlins 3500 St. Louis Cardinals 3500 Chicago Cubs 4000 Cincinnati Reds 6500 Pittsburgh Pirates 20000 Washington Nationals 50000 Colorado Rockies 50000

