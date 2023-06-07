MLB NL Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers-Braves Trading Places by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The National League is loaded with high-quality teams, making a look toward the odds of winning the Pennant worth a regular check-in.

Below are the top ten favorites.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +190 (Last week: +220)

It’s been interesting to follow the Los Angeles Dodgers because even though they’ve lost three in a row and sit behind the Arizona Diamondbacks, they’ve ultimately been bet down from +220 to +190 to win the National League, the best odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

2. Atlanta Braves +210 (Last week: +210)

Three straight victories have helped keep the Atlanta Braves on top of the NL East over the surging Miami Marlins. Atlanta has remained at +210 odds over the last week, where they hold the second-shortest odds.

3. (Tie) New York Mets +1000 (Last week: +1000)

Four losses in a row for the New York Mets haven’t led the club to fall out of a wild card position. The Mets have a lot of talent, which is why their odds of winning the National League remain unchanged at +1000.

SportsGrid’s MLB Prop Picks From Mets-Braves 3-Game Series

3. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1000 (Last week: +1000)

There’s far too much talent on the San Diego Padres for them to continue being five games below .500 in June. Even with their poor overall play, oddsmakers haven’t budged a ton with this team and they continue to own +1000 odds to win the NL.

5. Milwaukee Brewers +1400 (Last week: +1300)

The Milwaukee Brewers have been playing some better baseball of late, which has seen them win six of their last ten games. Milwaukee still sits on top of the NL Central, but they’ve watched their odds to win the NL drop from +1300 to +1400 over the last week.

6. Philadelphia Phillies +1600 (Last week: +1300)

It’s interesting to note that even though the Philadelphia Phillies have found their stride of late and won four straight games, their odds to win the National League have actually continued dropping off from +1300 to +1600.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks +2000 (Last week: +2300)

Despite being in a very talented division, the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks still find themselves on top with a 36-25 record. The D-Backs have posted a 7-3 record over their last ten, leading to their NL odds getting bet down from +2300 to +2000.

8. St. Louis Cardinals +2300 (Last week: +1700)

After a solid May, the St. Louis Cardinals are right back to where they found themselves in April. The Redbirds have lost five games in a row, leading to their odds of winning the Pennant dropping from +1700 to +2300.

9. San Francisco Giants +2700 (Last week: +2000)

It looked as though at this time last week that the San Francisco Giants were turning a corner, but their middling 5-5 record over their last ten doesn’t inspire confidence, hence their odds dropping from +2000 to +2700.

10. Chicago Cubs +4800 (Last week: +5000)

There really hasn’t been any signs of life for the Chicago Cubs after their strong first month of the regular season. They find themselves eight games under .500 and continue to boast longshot odds to win the NL at +4800.

National League Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook