MLB Phillies @ Cubs Preview, Bets Bets and Player Props by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in what promises to be a thrilling MLB matchup tonight.

The spotlight shines on Taijuan Walker, the Phillies’ pitcher who has been in sensational form recently, with Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for the Cubs. The total score prediction sits at 10, so offense is expected.

Location : Wrigley Field | Chicago, Illinois

: Wrigley Field | Chicago, Illinois Time: 8:05 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

Walker has been a revelation for the Phillies. Look at his stats from the past month: a series of solid performances with negligible earned runs (two over his past four starts), including a remarkable eight-inning, one-run performance.

Despite a slight dip in form against the Mets on June 1, he’s bounced back splendidly to post a 1.50 ERA for the month as the Phillies have won his past four outings.

The matchup could also be influenced by the weather, with temperatures projected to be around 80 degrees at first pitch and wind blowing out at Wrigley at about five to six MPH. These conditions are known to be favorable for high-scoring games and could nudge that 10 OVER/UNDER prediction. Even so, we like the UNDER (-115) with such a high number.

Moneyline : Phillies -116 | Cubs -102

: Phillies -116 | Cubs -102 Run Line : Phillies -1.5 (+134) | Cubs +1.5 (+162)

: Phillies -1.5 (+134) | Cubs +1.5 (+162) Total: OVER 10 (+105) | UNDER 10 (-115)

With the Phillies holding the upper hand in the series, they’ll aim for a clean sweep against the Cubs. Hendricks is a formidable adversary, but the odds favor the Phillies, given their lineup’s stellar form and red-hot starter, Walker. Lay the -116.

This game could be pivotal for Walker, potentially capping off a great month in Philadelphia. His efforts have been instrumental in the Phillies finding their footing above .500 and asserting themselves in the NL Wild Card race. A win here would solidify their standing, and with how things are going, it seems more than likely.

Mike Tauchman OVER 0.5 RBIs (+200)

Nick Madrigal OVER 0.5 Hits (-240) | 0.5 Runs (+140)

Brandon Marsh OVER 0.5 RBIs (+180)

Taijuan Walker OVER 4.5 Ks (+120)

