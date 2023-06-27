MLB White Sox @ Angels Preview, Bets Bets and Player Props by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

After an unexpectedly low-scoring game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels last night, all eyes are on tonight’s MLB match-up as bettors wonder if the trend will continue.

Location : Angel Stadium | Anaheim, California

: Angel Stadium | Anaheim, California Time: 9:40 p.m. ET | TV: MLB Network

The total is pegged at eight, with the Angels favored at a -196 price.

The reason for that? Shohei Ohtani, the pitching and hitting sensation, will be on the mound for the Halos. On the other side, Michael Kopech, who’s shown substantial improvements after a shaky start to the season, will be on the bump for the White Sox.

Moneyline : White Sox +164 | Angels -196

: White Sox +164 | Angels -196 Run Line : White Sox +1.5 (-118) | Angels -1.5 (-102)

: White Sox +1.5 (-118) | Angels -1.5 (-102) Total: OVER 8 (-115) | UNDER 8 (-105)

There’s no denying that Ohtani’s talent profiles well against Kopech, but Kopech has been quietly reclaiming his form, making tonight less predictable than the line indicates.

Ohtani has been a force to reckon with at the plate, but his pitching performance hasn’t been as consistent. In his last couple of starts, we’ve seen signs of regression, and it feels like he’s flirting with a bad start and trending toward getting knocked out early.

In this match-up against a formidable White Sox lineup, tonight could be the night where Ohtani’s inconsistencies are exposed. This makes betting on the White Sox the more attractive play, potentially with an added run and a half for insurance while laying a small amount of juice.

Eloy JimÃ©nez OVER 0.5 RBIs (+180) | OVER 0.5 HRs (+440)

Mickey Moniak OVER 0.5 RBIs (+180)

Michael Kopech UNDER 6.5 Ks (-118)

