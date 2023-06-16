Most Regular Season Total Rushing Yards 2023-24 Odds
The NFL is filled with skilled running backs, and it’s never too early to look into who could lead the league in rushing yards next season.
Let’s dive into the top ten favorites to lead the league in rushing yards.
1. (Tie) Jonathan Taylor +750
Despite Jonathan Taylor coming off an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, he’s still listed as a co-favorite to lead the league in rushing yards. Taylor compiled 1,811 rushing yards in 2021 and ran away with the title. If he can stay on the field, he will undoubtedly be in the conversation this year.
1. (Tie) Nick Chubb +750
The Cleveland Browns love to run the football, and Nick Chubb remains their lead back. Chubb finished third in rushing yards last year with 1,525 and is listed in a tie for the shortest odds at +750 to lead the league next season.
3. Derrick Henry +900
Derrick Henry has been one of the NFL’s most difficult running backs to stop. Even in a down year, Henry finished second in rushing yards in 2022 with 1,538. Henry is listed at +900 to have the most yards on the ground in 2023-24.
4. Josh Jacobs +1100
Surprisingly, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022-23 with 1,653. The former Alabama back is expected to be in the mix again, sitting with the fourth-shortest odds at +1100.
5. Bijan Robinson +1200
Bijan Robinson may be a rookie in the Atlanta Falcons backfield, but it’s not often a running back is selected inside the NFL Draft’s top ten. That was the case with this future workhorse, listed at +1200.
6. Tony Pollard +1600
With Ezekiel Elliott no longer in the mix, Tony Pollard is the headliner in Dallas. Pollard has an explosive and game-breaking ability, which makes his +1600 price attractive.
7. (Tie) Rhamondre Stevenson +1800
In 2022-23, Rhamondre Stevenson took over the starting running back job for the New England Patriots. All signs point at him continuing to get the bulk of the carries again. His price to lead the league in rushing is +1800.
7. (Tie) Breece Hall +1800
Breece Hall’s rookie campaign ended with an unfortunate injury, but he showed great promise on the field. There’s hope Hall will be able to suit up for the New York Jets season opener, but even if he can’t, it shouldn’t be long after that. The sophomore owns +1800 odds.
9. (Tie) Joe Mixon +2000
It’s still unknown if Joe Mixon will be a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but there’s no reason he shouldn’t be in the conversation to have the league’s most rushing yards at +2000.
9. (Tie) Justin Fields +2000
Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields isn’t a running back, he’s continued to demonstrate an elite rushing upside over the years. He is listed at +2000 to lead the league in rushing.
Top 10 odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook.
