Most Successful MLS Careers of All-Time

As Lionel Messi moves to the MLS, we reflect on the talent that has already come and gone in a league with 30 years of history.

To ring in Messi’s arrival to the United States, we rank the ten best players in the history of Major League Soccer.

1. Landon Donovan

Arguably the greatest American soccer player of all time, Donovan’s time with the Los Angeles Galaxy is unparalleled. The California native holds the record for most MLS Cups with six, and the most career assists at 136. It only makes sense that the man that the MLS MVP Trophy is named after tops this list.

2. Chris Wondolowski

Wondolowski is the league’s all-time leading scorer, with a pair of Golden Boots in 2010 and 2012. He was a model of consistency throughout his lengthy MLS career, bagging at least ten goals across ten consecutive seasons. He’s the only player in league history to achieve that feat.

3. Diego Valeri

A decade of soccer in one’s home country would be a solid career for most. Not for Diego Valeri, as he chose to join the Portland Timbers at 27 years old. After 242 caps and 82 goals, he will be remembered as one of the best players in league history.

4. Robbie Keane

Like Valeri, Keane had already put together a memorable career with numerous teams in the English Premier League before joining MLS. At 31, a move to the Los Angeles Galaxy reignited his career, with a scorching goal-scoring pace of 83 goals in 125 caps.

5. Carlos Valderrama

Valderrama was a pioneer for MLS, joining in its inaugural year and remaining with the league for eight seasons. He was one of the most recognizable names at the time and was named to the MLS All-Time Best XI in 2005.

6. David Villa

Villa was an integral part of the early years of New York City FC, where he still holds the record for goals (80) and appearances (124).

7. Bradley Wright-Phillips

Largely a Premier League reject after a brief stint with Manchester City, Bradley Wright-Phillips found his home in the United States in 2013, joining the New York Red Bulls. He etched his name into club history by taking home two MLS Golden Boots and becoming the club’s all-time leading goal scorer with 108 in eight seasons.

8. David Beckham

While Beckham doesn’t have the MLS accolades as those above, his impact on soccer in the United States is unprecedented. His move to the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 brought a gluttony of media attraction to the sport and the league. The midfield maestro helped lead the Galaxy to back-to-back MLS Cups in 2011 and 2012.

9. Tony Meola

Meola is the only goalkeeper to make the list, but deservedly so as the only one to take home the league’s MVP award. He was a relentless wall during the 2000 season, accruing 16 clean sheets and helping lead the Kansas City Wizards to a championship.

10. Josef Martinez

It may be slightly controversial to put a player who is just 30 years old on this list, but Martinez has already accomplished so much in his MLS career. He put together the most-decorated single-season in MLS history in 2018, taking home MVP, All-Star Game MVP, the Golden Boot, and MLS Cup Final MVP. He’s got plenty of goals left in him and will team up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.