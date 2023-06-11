Nats Skipping Jake Irvin's Next Start in the Rotation by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Unsatisfied with how things are going for one of their top prospects, the Washington Nationals are skipping Jake Irvin’s next start through the rotation.

Bobby Blanco reports the team is turning to Patrick Corbin, Josiah Gray, and MacKenzie Gore, affording Irvin some additional downtime to sort things out from the mound.

Nats skipping Jake Irvin in the rotation for the upcoming series in Houston:



Tuesday – Patrick Corbin

Wednesday – Josiah Gray

Thursday – MacKenzie Gore — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) June 11, 2023

Irvin burst onto the scene, allowing just one earned run through his first 10.2 innings pitched. Things have spiraled since then, with the former fourth-round pick torched for 19 earned runs across 20.1 innings.

Predictably, Irvin hasn’t made it out of the fifth inning in any of those contests while giving up 1.92 walks and hits per inning pitched.

For now, the Nats appear committed to letting Irvin work things out in the majors; however, a demotion to the minors could be required to help the righty regain his confidence.

