NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Top, Lakers, Celtics, Clippers for 2023-24

The echoes of the Denver Nuggets’ celebration are still reverberating around the NBA, yet our focus is already shifting toward next season’s prospects. Peering through the prism of FanDuel Sportsbook, we see a fascinating picture.

The newly minted champion Denver Nuggets have claimed the top spot (+460) as favorites to win the 2023-2024 Championship. They are followed by the Milwaukee Bucks, priced at +490.

Denver’s favorite status does not come as a surprise. Their winning combination of Jamal Murray and Nikola JokiÄ‡ provides stability to the team. Moreover, outside of possibly losing Bruce Brown, the whole squad is set to return next season to defend their title.

This cohesive unit is complemented by one of the NBA’s most potent home-court advantages, cementing their odds-on favorite status.

However, the East is not to be overlooked. The number eight seed Miami Heat proved this year that any team could make a run for the title with the right momentum. Their offseason plans remain shrouded in mystery and speculation as they check in at +1800.

Then we have the NBA’s usual suspects: Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers, all within 15-to-1.

There’s also an intriguing second tier – the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Heat, and Dallas Mavericks are all at 30-to-1 or shorter.

Betting on futures at this stage may be a risk considering the shifting nature of the NBA, but this could be a goldmine for the eagle-eyed bettor who can spot trends.

Looking at the Lakers and Suns, questions about roster adjustments loom large. Will the Lakers manage another superstar acquisition to complement LeBron James? And what about the Suns? They’re in flux, and their future moves could drastically alter their current odds.

The Clippers, another team under the microscope, has a simple yet critical question: Can they stay healthy? With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s injury woes, the Clippers remain a wildcard.

Meanwhile, the Warriors appear to be on the decline, with Draymond Green’s departure a strong possibility and an aging Stephen Curry shouldering the team’s fortunes. Their odds may be enticing, but proceed with caution.

Much like the NBA itself, the betting scene is in a constant state of motion. Predictions today could be obsolete tomorrow.