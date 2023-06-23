NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Select Dariq Whitehead 22nd Overall by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

The Brooklyn Nets made a solid move in the NBA draft by selecting Dariq Whitehead with the 22nd overall pick. Despite his setback due to a foot injury, Whitehead possesses immense potential that could have made him a top-10 talent if not for health concerns.

Before his injury, Whitehead was highly regarded, ranking just behind Dereck Lively as the second-best player in his class. His skill set showcased the qualities that made people fall in love with his game. Although his health may have impacted his performance, there is still much to be excited about.

Whitehead’s ability to score and his proficiency as a spot-up shooter (85th percentile) make him an offensive dynamo. Additionally, he brings a tough, hard-nosed defensive mindset to the court and has a smart feel for the game. His pull-up game and finishing ability in transition further enhance his versatility.

When evaluating Whitehead’s fit with the Nets, it becomes clear that he complements their existing roster well. With players like him, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and potentially Dorian Finney-Smith, the team has a core of guards who can also defend small forwards. This flexibility allows intriguing lineup combinations, such as utilizing Whitehead alongside Bridges at power forward to create a long, dynamic defensive front.

While Whitehead was not considered a top 20 prospect following his freshman year at Duke, he was still highly regarded, with odds of -1000 to be a first-round pick. The fact that the Nets selected him at number 22 suggests they recognized his potential and capitalized on his availability.

It is important to acknowledge that Whitehead’s foot injury in the preseason impacted his draft stock. However, before the setback, he displayed glimpses of superstar potential during his limited minutes with the Duke Blue Devils.

The Brooklyn Nets made a wise decision by selecting Dariq Whitehead in the NBA draft. The Nets secured two players with significant upside by acquiring him alongside Noah Clowney at 21st overall. Despite missing out on some highly touted prospects, the team found excellent value at the 21st and 22nd picks. With Whitehead’s scoring ability, defensive prowess, and overall potential, he can develop into a key contributor for the Nets and exceed expectations.

