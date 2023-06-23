NBA Draft: Brooklyn Nets Select Noah Clowney 21st Overall by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The Brooklyn Nets made an interesting move during the NBA draft, selecting freshman big man Noah Clowney with the 21st overall pick. This pick adds to the mystique surrounding the Nets and their identity as a team. On the one hand, they seem to be in a position where patience is necessary, but on the other hand, they lack their own picks.

Noah Clowney, a promising talent out of Alabama, was projected to go within the top 20 picks but narrowly missed out. Despite the unpredictability of betting markets, it’s worth examining what Clowney brings to the table. Known for his defensive prowess, running the court, and shot-blocking abilities, he resembles Nic Claxton, another big man on the Nets roster.

Claxton, a bouncy and athletic player with great length, is a solid reference point for Clowney. While Clowney may have a slightly better offensive game than Claxton, the comparison still holds. The Nets could benefit from Clowney’s presence as a young player who can be nurtured and developed alongside the team’s current roster.

It’s important to note that the Nets are not an immediate championship contender. They still have a long way to go before reaching that level. In the meantime, having long, athletic wings like Claxton and, potentially, Clowney can provide valuable depth for the team. With Clowney’s defensive abilities and Claxton’s versatility, they can both contribute.

Previously seen as a potential backup center, Day’Ron Sharpe may not be the ideal solution. Therefore, adding Clowney offers an alternative option for the Nets to consider. Bringing him along slowly and allowing him to learn from Claxton can be a beneficial developmental path for the young prospect.

While the selection of Noah Clowney may raise eyebrows, it aligns with the Nets’ approach of seeking talented players who can be molded into key contributors. The team’s lack of picks in recent years has forced them to be creative and find value in unconventional ways. Only time will tell how Clowney’s career unfolds with the Brooklyn Nets, but for now, he represents an intriguing addition to a team while defining its future identity.

