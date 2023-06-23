NBA Draft: Denver Nuggets Select Julian Strawther 29th Overall by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

In a surprising move during the 2023 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets selected Julian Strawther with the 29th overall pick. Strawther, a familiar face from his time with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, proved to be a valuable asset in the team’s successful run in the NCAA tournament. His selection by the Nuggets was considered one of the night’s biggest upsets, given the odds stacked against him.

During the Sweet 16 of the 2023 men’s NCAA tournament, Strawther made a name for himself by hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer against UCLA. Despite his impressive performance, he was not expected to be a first-round pick, as the odds were against him. With odds at +1500, the Nuggets’ decision to select Strawther showed their belief in his potential.

Denver’s recent success, winning the NBA championship just 10 days before the draft, further adds to the intrigue surrounding Strawther’s selection. As the team looks to build on their triumph, adding depth to their rotation becomes crucial. Strawther’s arrival offers the Nuggets a promising prospect who can contribute to their title-defending campaign.

Julian Strawther possesses an array of skills that translate well to the NBA level. He provides valuable depth to the Nuggets’ roster and fits seamlessly into Coach Michael Malone’s system. Strawther’s defensive abilities make him an attractive option, particularly with the potential departure of Bruce Brown. While he may not be a carbon copy of Brown, he brings his own strengths, including improved shooting and defensive prowess.

Strawther’s offensive versatility is a notable aspect of his game. He excels in the pick-and-roll situation and displays dynamism on that end of the court. Additionally, he is adept at running off screens and understands his role within the team. As a bench player, Strawther has the potential to make an impact for the Nuggets, contributing to their ongoing success.

The Denver Nuggets’ selection of Julian Strawther at the end of the first round demonstrates their confidence in his abilities. While his odds of becoming a first-round pick were slim, the Nuggets saw potential and secured him as an asset for their roster. With the Nuggets aiming to contend for another NBA championship, Strawther’s arrival adds depth and versatility to their rotation, making him a valuable addition to the team.

