NBA Draft: Golden State Warriors Select Brandin Podziemski 19th Overall by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Golden State Warriors made a significant move in the 2023 NBA draft by selecting guard Brandin Podziemski from Santa Clara University with the 19th overall pick. Podziemski, who transferred from Illinois, had an impressive college career, averaging 20 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game. His shooting ability was particularly noteworthy, as he shot an outstanding 44% from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game.

For the Warriors, acquiring a player like Podziemski is a promising development. It’s exciting to see a high-major player who transferred down and saw his stock rise due to getting more playing time and opportunities. Podziemski ‘s exceptional shooting skills, evidenced by his high percentiles in catch-and-shoot situations, make him an excellent fit for the Warriors’ style of play.

Although Podziemski may not immediately see significant playing time due to the presence of elite guards like Stephen Curry and Chris Paul on the team, his ability to shoot the ball and provide guard depth is valuable. Additionally, Podziemski displayed defensive skills and versatility at Santa Clara that were previously unseen. While the Warriors already boast a formidable roster, having a player like Podziemski who can spread the floor with his shooting is a definite asset.

The selection of Podziemski marks a pivotal moment for the Warriors franchise, particularly following the trade that sent Jordan Poole to Washington and brought Chris Paul to Golden State. With their rich championship history, the Warriors have high expectations, and Podziemski ‘s addition adds to the team’s optimism for the future. Oddsmakers have recognized Podziemski as a first-round talent and heavily favored him to be selected within the top 30 picks.

Looking ahead, Podziemski ‘s arrival will contribute to Golden State’s pursuit of success in the Western Conference. With the team’s odds at 6-to-1 to win the West next year, the acquisition of Podziemski represents a significant step in their quest for another NBA championship. His ability to stretch the floor and provide scoring from the perimeter will undoubtedly benefit Steve Kerr’s squad as they continue their pursuit of excellence in the NBA.

