NBA Draft: Hawks Select Kobe Bufkin 15th Overall by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Hawks made an intriguing choice with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting Kobe Bufkin from the University of Michigan. This selection was a slight surprise, as many expected Bufkin to be taken earlier in the draft. However, the Hawks saw potential in Bufkin and added him to their roster.

Bufkin, a McDonald’s All-American, played for the Wolverines under coach Juwan Howard for two years. While his freshman season didn’t showcase his full capabilities, averaging only three points per game, Bufkin’s sophomore year saw a significant rise in his performance, averaging 14 points per game. His improvement and growth in Ann Arbor caught the attention of scouts and analysts.

There were high expectations for Bufkin entering the draft, with some projecting him to be taken as high as the eighth pick by the Washington Wizards. Comparisons have been drawn between Bufkin and Jordan Poole, another former Michigan player who currently plays for the Wizards. However, Bufkin’s fall in the draft may have been influenced by various factors, including team needs and individual player evaluations.

Bufkin possesses several noteworthy skills, including a good feel for the game, on-ball defensive abilities, and a solid pull-up jump shot. His pick-and-roll game is also impressive, making him a promising asset for the Hawks. However, questions arise about his fit within the team, considering Atlanta’s trade discussions involving players like De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela, and Cam Reddish.

Although Bufkin may not immediately be a starter, he has the potential to make an impact during his rookie season as a backup point guard. His offensive abilities, attacking the rim and showcasing a solid pull-up jumper, provide optimism for his development in the NBA.

In the larger context of the draft, two Michigan guards were selected in the top 15 picks, with Jett Howard going to the Orlando Magic at No. 11. The Hawks’ selection of Bufkin positions them as a team looking to solidify their roster while remaining active in trade discussions.

As the 2023-24 season approaches, Atlanta and the Toronto Raptors (who held the 13th pick) are seen as teams on the edge of the Eastern Conference playoffs, with similar odds to win the conference championship.

Time will tell how Kobe Bufkin’s career unfolds with the Atlanta Hawks. With his skill set and potential, he has the opportunity to contribute to the team’s success and prove himself as a valuable asset in the NBA.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.