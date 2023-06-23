NBA Draft: Indiana Pacers Select Ben Sheppard 26th Overall by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

The Indiana Pacers made their selection with the 26th overall pick in the NBA draft, and they decided to stick with that position. After considering various options and engaging in discussions with other teams, they ultimately chose Ben Sheppard, a senior guard from Belmont University.

Sheppard, known for his scoring ability with an average of nearly 20 points per game, brings a sense of proven talent from the college stage. Despite playing at the mid-major level, Sheppard showcases a skill set that includes being a three-point specialist, solid defender, and an all-around team player. These qualities make him an intriguing prospect for the Pacers.

It’s worth noting that the Pacers already have a three-and-D player in Chris Duarte. While Duarte brings valuable skills to the table, his recurring injury concerns raise doubts about his availability. This raises the question of whether Sheppard could potentially fill that role or if the Pacers might consider utilizing him in a trade scenario.

Despite the speculation surrounding other players, Sheppard stands out as a promising three-and-D prospect in the NBA. His ability to contribute on both ends of the court makes him a valuable asset for Indiana, bringing depth and versatility to their lineup.

The addition of Ben Sheppard demonstrates their focus on acquiring talented players who can immediately contribute to the team’s success. With Sheppard’s skill set and potential, Pacers fans have reasons to be excited about the team’s future.

